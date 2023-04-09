If you ever wondered what it was like for workers to lay railroad tracks, you can find out later this month when the Michigan Flywheelers Museum lays tracks for a historic scale steam locomotive.
The museum is currently seeking volunteers to help lay railroad track for the undertakes the task of creating tracks for the 75-year-old locomotive that was donated to the museum in 2022 and once used at the historic House of David amusement park in Benton Harbor.
Museum members have been in the process of laying the track around the museum grounds on 68th Street, just south of County Road 388 in Geneva Township, according to Patrick Ingalls, president of the Flywheelers Museum. The goal is to create a mile-long track.
That sparked the idea of getting volunteers from the community involved for a weekend activity in which the museum hopes to lay 150 feet of track.
The volunteer activity will take place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, April 29-30 at the museum grounds. Tasks will include clearing the route, laying railroad ties, installing rails and a variety of other tasks, including some that are less physical in nature. The procedures for laying the track will be demonstrated before work begins.
Work clothing, gloves and other appropriate clothing are strongly suggested. Lunch will be provided. Overnight camping is available for volunteers. The event will be held weather-permitting. RSVPs will be appreciated. Contact the museum at 269-639-2010 or michiganflywheelers@yahoo.com.
But the idea of getting other volunteers involved may prove enticing.