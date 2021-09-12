BENTON HARBOR — Three seasoned performers will take the audience on a trip through the popular folk era of the 1950s-1970s, when the Mendel Center presents the “Folk Legacy Trio,” at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25.
Jerry Siggins, Rick Dougherty and George Grove are packaging their repertoire as The Great American Folksong Book, and will perform songs made famous by such artists as Peter, Paul & Mary, The Kingston Trio, Gordon Lightfoot, Simon & Garfunkel, The New Christy Minstrels, Bob Dylan and John Denver.
Siggins formerly performed with the doo-wop group The Diamonds for 27 years. Since then, he has sang at performing art centers throughout the country, singing a variety of folk music, barbershop, doo-wop and even Celtic folk.
Dougherty, formerly of The Limeliters and the Kingston Trio for 26 years, has written dozens of songs, arranged for vocal groups, directed opera (under duress, he says), and hit the international stages ﬁrst as Glenn Yarbrough’s replacement in The Limeliters for 14 years and later adding his tenor voice to The Kingston Trio for 12 years.
Grove, former member of The Kingston Trio for 41 years, went from being a background picker at The Grand Ole Opry into a four-decade career as a banjoist with The Kingston Trio.
Along the way, all three singers became close friends with and performed on the same stages with the best-known names of the folk and the folk-rock eras: Peter Paul & Mary, Tom Paxton, Judy Collins, Barry MacGuire, The New Christy Minstrels, The Brothers Four, The Chad Mitchell Trio, The Mamas & The Papas, The Association, John Sebastian, Josh White Jr, The Limeliters, Glenn Yarbrough, The Kingston Trio and Pete Seeger.
These are the friends and memories Folk Legacy Trio brings to life with the memorable and exciting music of the Great American Folksong Book™.
The Folk Legacy Trio’s performances have earned them the cover shot on an issue of the Vegas Voice, followed by sell-out crowds at their Las Vegas shows.
General admission tickets by seating zone for Folk Legacy Trio start at $35. They are available at www.TheMendelCenter.com/events and through The Mendel Center box office at (269) 927-8700, option 1, weekdays from 2 to 6 pm. In-person box office hours are 2 to 6 pm Tuesdays through Thursdays. The box office is located in The Mendel Center Grand Upton Hall lobby at 2755 E. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor.