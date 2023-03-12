South Haven area resident Mike Rigozzi joined other people, Wednesday, patiently waiting to receive groceries from the food pantry at First Congregational Church.
Since inflation hit last year, causing an uptick in grocery and gasoline prices, he comes to the pantry each week.
“I used to come maybe once a month, now it’s once a week,” Rigozzi said. “I had food stamps, but I’ve moved a few times and I’m trying to them back. It’s not an easy process.”
Jess Holt was another person waiting for groceries.
“Before food prices went up and gas prices, we were able to buy produce, fruit, other items. But we live on a fixed income,” he said. “It has gotten difficult. I never came to this food pantry before. Now we come twice a month. It’s a big help.”
Erika Morrison, executive director of We Care Community Resources, which oversees the food pantry at First Congregational Church along with pantries in Bangor and Covert, understands the difficulty people are having paying for groceries these days.
“A family of four used to be able to get what they needed on $500 a month from food stamps. Now, it would take $800 to purchase that same amount. Their income has not gone up, so they have no way of purchasing the groceries, so they have to get half as much or they come to us.”
It isn’t just area residents on fixed incomes feeling the pinch of higher food prices, the food pantry at First Congregational Church – the largest pantry overseen by We Care – is feeling the sting.
“I know our pantries are feeling a pinch,” Morrison said. “From my understanding it’s more from costly groceries and food stamps not being increased to compensate.”
The pantry at the Congregational Church gives out food three times a week to individuals. Last year, it spent more than $60,000 on food purchases, and that didn’t count the food donations and money the food pantry receives from area churches, individuals, organizations, stores and schools that periodically conduct food drives, according to Sue Murphey, one of about a dozen volunteers involved in running the pantry.
“We give food to about 1,000 people a month,” said Murphey, who oversees the pantry’s budget. “Before COVID, we used to only give out food to each individual or family once a month. But when COVID hit, we started letting people receive food each week. I hope we don’t have to go back to once a month.”
Ensuring people in need can receive groceries amid rising food costs this past year and into this year has become more challenging.
The $60,000 the pantry received last year from donors for food purchases may fall short.
“That may not be enough this year,” Murphey said.
Especially with the federal government’s decision to end the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that helped families and individuals address food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The supplemental benefits came to a close at the end of February.
“We have seen some new people (seeking food) this month,” Murphey said. “I think we’ll get more, but it’s early in the game at this point.”
To brace for possibly more people seeking food assistance, the food pantry volunteers have been taking steps to make sure people in need can receive food.
“We’re doing more bargain shopping,” said Murphey, who regularly checks online to determine the price of food at local grocery stores, such as Meijer, Walmart and Aldi. “I have my web browser up on all three,” she said.
The food pantry pays the going rate at grocery stores, receives some soon-to-be-expired produce, meat and bakery products – free of charge from Aldi – and also obtains low-cost food products through Feeding America West Michigan Food Bank in Benton Harbor, along with donated food from the First Congregational Church in Allegan. The pantry also has been applying for grants over the past two years, according to Murphey. We Care’s food pantry program received a grant for $9,600 from Lakeshore Women who Care, a group of women from the lakeshore area who choose a non-profit group four times a year to contribute funds to. The food pantry also received a $3,000 contribution in 2022 from the South Haven Elks Lodge.
Although it has become more expensive to provide food for people in need, the food pantry at First Congregational Church in South Haven still manages to provide one to two grocery bags of food to each person who comes to the church when the pantry is open from 10 a.m.-noon, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
“We give them a bag of staples – soup, pasta, cereal, beans, bread, rice,” Murphey said. “We also give them produce, meat, margarine, lunch meat, cheese and some extras.”
The pantry also hosts four events each year in which a Feeding the Hungry mobile food truck comes to the church parking lot to provide food to people in need. “We get about 100 people for each of those events,” Murphey said.
The First Congregational Church food pantry wouldn’t be possible without the group of dedicated volunteers who arrive three times a week to pack bags for recipients, shop ahead of time at grocery stores and travel to the Feeding the Hungry food bank in Benton Harbor and to the First Congregational Church in Allegan.
“We have volunteers who help who aren’t even from this church,” Murphey said. “This is a sweet organization; a fun group to work with.”
Cathy Siler is one of the volunteers who helps pack food sacks each week for people waiting in line to receive groceries. “We get here in the morning and then we go home and crash and burn,” she quipped.
But, even though the volunteers enjoy what they’re doing, and food recipients show gratitude for the groceries they receive, food pantry volunteers worry about the effects inflation and the elimination of temporary SNAP benefits will have later this year.
“If donations from last year don’t increase, we’ll be in trouble,” Murphey predicted.
People interested in donating to We Care’s food pantries located at the First Congregational Church in South Haven, Lily of the Valley Church in Covert and Sacred Heart Church in Bangor, can visit We Care’s website at https://www. wecare-inc.org/donate