Over the next several months, state health environmental agency officials will monitor a former South Haven factory site that has been linked to high levels of PFAS contamination.
The higher-than-normal PFAS levels were detected in October 2022 by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) at the former Four Star Co. site at 1391 Kalamazoo St. The state environmental agency began evaluation of the site in June 2022 as part of a pilot study to reduce the number of industrial locations throughout Michigan, said Rachel Golota of EGLE’s Michigan PFAS Action Response Team.
The site is one of three in Van Buren County identified by EGLE as having PFAS contamination. The other two sites are located near Hartford and Paw Paw.
In October, EGLE staff collected one surface water sample, 11 groundwater samples and 12 soil samples at and near the Former Four Star property. Test results showed eight of 11 groundwater samples exceeded acceptable levels for PFAS chemicals, according to an EGLE report released this month.
The highest result from the groundwater samples was 3,100 parts per trillion compared to the acceptable level of 16 parts per trillion. The surface water result collected from a nearby creek also exceeded EGLE criteria – 51 parts per trillion compared to 12 parts per trillion.
PFAS – which stands for Per and Polyflouroalkyl Substances – are chemical bonds, developed in the 1940s, that are used to repel water, oil, fat and grease. They are used in the manufacturing of such items as carpets, food packaging, furniture, cosmetics, outdoor gear, clothing, adhesives and car seats.
Exposure to PFAS chemicals has been linked to thyroid disease, liver disease, decreased immune system response to vaccines and certain cancers, according to the EGLE website.
The vast majority of companies and residences in the area surrounding the former plant are serviced by municipal water and sewer services through South Haven Area Water and Sewer Authority (SHAWSA), said South Haven City Manager Kate Hosier.
“The city of South Haven’s drinking water comes from SHAWSA, which continues to test ‘non-detect for PFAS,’” she said.
However, neither EGLE or city officials are taking the elevated PFAS levels lightly.
City officials plan to host an upcoming public information meeting to inform citizens about steps that are being taken by EGLE and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to mitigate areas of the city and nearby South Haven Township that may have been impacted by the PFAS contamination. A date has not yet been announced for that meeting, Hosier said.
“We have reached out to the team to set up an information session,” she said.
In the meantime, city officials have set up a PFAS information page on South Haven’s website to inform citizens of the EGLE report.
For its part, the state’s PFAS Action Response Team plans to work with the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department over the next several months to evaluate nearby residential wells to determine if water sampling is needed.
Three such wells, located near M-140 Highway and Blue Star Highway in South Haven Township, have been chosen to be tested. EGLE has also obtained state funds to hire a contractor to examine the extent of PFAS contamination in nearby soil and groundwater, starting this spring.
“Work will include installing groundwater monitoring wells, sampling of groundwater, storm sewer and surface water,” Golota wrote in a report to South Haven on Jan. 13.
The former Four Star property operated as a nickel plating facility used for decorative automobile trim under various ownerships from 1964-83.
From 1984-97 the building was used as a warehouse. The building and property were then sold to a former owner of the Grace plant with the building being torn down in 2004. Previous investigations and remediation of the site were funded through the state’s Brownfield Redevelopment and Financing Act. However, those activities stopped in 2005.
Currently, the eastern portion of the site is owned by Grace and the western portion by the city.