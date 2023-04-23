South Haven police spent part of last week investigating a serious crash on I-196 in South Haven Township that resulted in one adult and three children being transported to area hospitals.
The crash occurred at 12:45 p.m. Saturday, April 15, on the southbound lane of I-196 near the 19-mile marker, when the driver of the 2009 SUV, Zaira Lucia Salcedo-Chavez, 28, of Wyoming, Mich., allegedly lost control of the vehicle she was driving.
The vehicle overturned in the median ejecting one of her three children, all from Wyoming, who were passengers in the vehicle, according to the police report.
A 7-year-old boy was air-lifted to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, while the driver and two other children, a 4-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy, were taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.
Neither drugs nor alcohol played a factor in the crash, according to the police report.
A section of the southbound lane of I-196 was closed for two hours to allow the helicopter to land and transport the 7-year-old boy to Bronson.
The South Haven Police Department, Ganges Fire Department and Michigan Department of Transportation coordinated the closing of the southbound lane of the highway to allow the helicopter to land. Also responding to the crash were first responders from South Haven Area Emergency Services, Covert Township Fire Department and South Haven Police Department.
Later in the week, a portion of I-196 was closed when a tanker carrying milk overturned in the northbound lane near mile marker 19, in South Haven Township.
The incident occurred at approximately 2 a.m., Wednesday, April 19. No one was injured, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services, and fortunately no milk was spilled. The northbound lanes were closed for approximately 3 hours following the incident.