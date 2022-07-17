Four people escaped injury when their boat sank while entering the Lake Michigan entrance to the Black River channel in South Haven on Saturday, July 9. South Haven Area Emergency Service and Van Buren Sheriff Marine Patrol responded to the alarm at 6:55 p.m.
The 30-foot long boat was capsized upon arrival by responders. There were four people in the boat. Three people had been rescued by occupants of another boat and a fourth was pulled from the water by people who witnessed the incident from the pier. No injuries requiring immediate medical attention were reported.
Witnesses reported seeing the boat enter the channel with its occupants bailing water. An engine had apparently stalled causing the powerless boat to be swamped. Waves on Lake Michigan were reported to be three feet at the time.
The boat was recovered by a private salvage company.