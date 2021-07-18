HARTFORD — Folks who haven't received their COVID-19 vaccination yet will have the opportunity to do so next week at the Van Buren County Youth Fair, at the corner of Red Arrow Highway and County Road 681.
As an added incentive, free VISA gift cards will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis to those who do so.
COVID-19 vaccines will be available July 19-July 24 near the fairgrounds entrance for people 12 years of age and older, according to Danielle Persky, health officer for the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department, which is coordinating the clinic along with the Van Buren Youth Fair, LTS Management Group, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and United Way of Southwest Michigan.
It is not mandatory to receive a vaccine in order to attend the youth fair, however, health officials hope people will take advantage of the opportunity to get the shot, due to a recent surge, nationwide, in positive cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19.
"The spread of the Delta variant threatens to slow down the progress we have made to combat the COVID-19 pandemic," Persky said. "As the prevalence of the Delta variant continues to rise, it is important for individuals to get vaccinated against COVID-19. You can greatly reduce the risk of a symptomatic COVID-19 infection by receiving any of the available vaccines."
As of Friday, 55 percent of Van Buren County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, compared to 62.5 percent, overall, in Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 vaccine dashboard.
Both the Pfizer and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines will be available at the Van Buren County Youth Fair clinic. Hours to receive the vaccines follow: Monday, 2-6 p.m.; Tuesday, noon-6 p.m.; Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Thursday and Friday, 2-8 p.m.; Saturday, noon-6 p.m.
Adults 18 years and older will receive a $50 Visa gift card after either the Pfizer or Janssen vaccination. Youth 12-17 will receive a $25 Visa gift card after receiving a Pfizer vaccination. First- and second-dose COVID-19 vaccines will be available.
Health officials say there is only a limited number of gift cards to hand out so they cannot guarantee one for every participant. Visa gift cards can be used anywhere where Visa credit cards are accepted. One gift card will be given per person.