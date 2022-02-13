LAWRENCE — Residents in Van Buren and Cass counties now have the opportunity to obtain free COVID-19 test kits and KN95 face masks, courtesy of the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department.
By collaborating with the Rockefeller Foundation, CareEvolution, Amazon and antigen test manufacturers, free test kits are now available through the Project ACT initiative. The program offers free, at-home delivery of rapid COVID-19 tests to residents.
“Testing is a vital tool to combat the spread of COVID-19,” said Holly Young, health educator for the Van Buren/Cass health department. “If you have symptoms or have been around someone positive for COVID-19, you should get tested as soon as possible. By getting tested, you protect the health and well-being of the people around you.”
Because of the high transmission of COVID-19 and its variants in sections of the U.S., most cities and townships in Cass and Van Buren counties are eligible for the free test kits. Test kits can be ordered online at https://accesscovidtests.org/.
“Most zip codes in Cass and Van Buren County are eligible,” Young said.
People who order the tests will receive one box containing five tests. It will take one to two weeks for the test kit to be delivered through Amazon. Only one order per address is permitted. iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid tests and Quidel Quickvue At-Home tests will be delivered.
KN95 masks
In another move to stop the spread of COVID-19, the VBCDHD is distributing free KN95 masks to pharmacies, libraries, fire departments and medical groups throughout Van Buren and Cass counties.
The masks will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis at the following locations:
Van Buren Cass District Health Department offices in Lawrence and Dowagiac
Participating fire departments in the two counties
Van Buren District Library branches and Cass District Library branches
Van Buren and Cass Department of Health and Human Services offices
Cass County Council on Aging
Community Action Agency
InterCare Community Health Network
Cass Family Clinic
Area Agency on Aging
Pharmacies including Meijer, Walgreens and Family Fair
The health department suggests people call the locations ahead of time to verify if masks are still available.
For more information about COVID-19 testing or vaccines, visit www.vb cassdhd.org/COVID-19.