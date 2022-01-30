ALLEGAN — Free adult KN95 face masks are now available to residents from the Allegan County Health Department.
Curbside mask pick-up times will be from 2-5 p.m., Monday through Wednesday and from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursday and Friday at the Allegan County Human Services building at 3255 122nd Ave., Allegan.
Masks will be given on a first-come basis, while supplies last.
Free KN95/N95 masks have been made available throughout Michigan as part of the state’s “Mask Up, Mask Right” campaign. People can find additional distribution sites at Michigan.gov/MaskUp Michigan or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136.
For more information, call 673-5411, option 2 or visit www.allegancounty.org/covid.