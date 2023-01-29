Once again, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is offering free tax help to people in Van Buren County who make $58,000 or less and need assistance in preparing their tax returns.
The program is being coordinated through United Way of Southwest Michigan.
Tax form assistance will be provided at the following sites in Van Buren County:
Paw Paw: Freshwater Community Church, 600 E. Michigan Ave., door C. Tuesdays and Thursdays in February and March from 1-6 p.m. No appointments needed. Drop-off/pick-up only.
South Haven: Senior Village, 8337 M-140 Hwy. Appointments only by calling 269-655-8000. People can drop off forms on Wednesdays in February and March from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
People should bring the following documents with them:
Valid picture ID, such as Drivers License, Michigan State ID, Military.
A copy of last year’s tax return (2021), if you have one.
Social Security cards for all persons listed on the return.
W-2 and/or 1099 forms from all 2022 jobs.
1099-G form, if you or anyone in your household received unemployment Insurance benefits at any time in 2022.
1099-INT form, if you received bank interest income in 2022.
Any statements received from a mortgage company during 2022 or name and address of landlord and amount of rent paid.
Property tax receipts or bills for taxes paid in 2022.
IRS notices or letters sent to you or someone in your household during 2022.
Heating bills from 11/01/21–10/31/22 or contact your utility provider for your 2022 allowable heat credit deduction.
If you have an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITINs), please bring your ITIN card that was sent to you from the IRS.
You will need a Social Security number in order to claim the Child Tax Credit.
Routing number and account number from your bank for your refund to be directly and quickly deposited. You may still receive a paper check.
If you have received assistance from Department of Health & Human Services in 2022, bring your annual statement.
Receipts for childcare expenses, including provider’s name, address, and EIN/Social Security number.
Invoices and/or receipts for residential energy credit.
Healthy Michigan Marketplace Insurance Information Form 1095-A for 2022.
If married filing jointly, both spouses must sign the intake form
The VITA program is an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) initiative designed to support free tax preparation service for the underserved through various partner organizations. Returns are prepared by IRS tax law-certified volunteers. Volunteers are taught how to use tax software and specific tax law issues. One of the focal points of the VITA program is raising taxpayer awareness and receipt of the Earned Income Credit (EIC).