ST. JOSEPH — Nurse practitioner Aaron Lanning, from Spectrum Health Lakeland Ear, Nose and Throat, will lead a free webinar titled, “Beat the buzz in your ears,” at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 21. Participants will be emailed a link to join and can ask questions during the event.
During the seminar, Lanning will discuss ringing or buzzing in the ears and other symptoms of tinnitus. Participants will learn common causes, techniques for controlling symptoms, and the latest research for relief and management of tinnitus.
“If patients are experiencing a ringing, buzzing, or hissing sensation in one or both ears it could be linked to tinnitus,” said Lanning. “Exposure to loud sounds, wax build up, damage to inner ears, hearing loss, and aging are all common causes.”
A valid email address is required to register. For more information, or to sign up, call 269-927-5361 or visitlakelandent.com/tinnitus