Small business owners throughout the South Haven area will be able to take advantage of a series of free workshops being offered by the South Haven Region Business Hub.
The group, which consists of representatives from the City of South Haven, South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce, Lake Michigan College and Greater Kalamazoo Business Resources, formed last year to provide assistance for small business owners.
The new round of workshops are scheduled from October through December.
The sessions are designed to help budding entrepreneurs, early start-up businesses or existing businesses improve their business acumen, marketing and operations and to find new sources of funding and investment to support growth, according to a news release from the South Haven Region Business Hub.
The workshops are free of charge, but registration is required by visiting the online site: https://greater kalamazoobusiness resource.org/business/
Workshops follow:
Thursday, Oct. 13: Small Business Roundtable No. 1, 4-6 p.m., Michigan Maritime Museum conference room, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven. Moderator Debi Howe, a small business entrepreneur from South Haven and Kalamazoo, will lead a workshop of small business owners to discuss the upsides and downsides of owning a small business and help business owners overcome obstacles and share their success stories.
Tuesday, Oct. 18: Business Model Canvas – Is Your Business a Go or a No-Go?, 6-8 p.m., Lake Michigan College South Haven campus, 125 Veterans Blvd. Steven Cummings, managing partner at SPC Consulting of Portage, will lead the workshop to provide business owners with a tool to draft business plans.
Tuesday, Nov. 8: Attract, Retain & Train Employees, 6-8 p.m., Lake Michigan College South Haven campus, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. Michael T. Neiss, president of Michael T. Neiss and Associates of South Haven, will lead the workshop to help business owners find and keep talented employees in the post-pandemic era.
Tuesday, Nov. 15: Accounting Basics for your Business, 6-8 p.m., Lake Michigan College South Haven campus, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. Julie Payovich, who helps business start-ups through Fractional CFO, will provide business owners with basic accounting knowledge to start a new business or run a current business.
Tuesday, Dec. 13: Marketing 101 – Your Marketing 101 Guide, 6-8 p.m., Lake Michigan College South Haven campus, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. Ben DeVries, founder of Holland-based Oranje Boven Marketing, will discuss the basics of developing and implementing successful marketing plans for small businesses.