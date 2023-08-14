The South Haven Rod & Gun Club is resuming its free Youth Shooting Sports Day Camp on Saturday, Aug. 19 for young people ages 10-18 years old. Registration begins at 8:45 a.m. followed by a mandatory safety briefing. The activities include .22 Rifle, shotguns, .22 handguns, and muzzle-loading rifles. Each activity will include demonstrations, instruction, and hands-on shooting. At noon there will be a break with lunch provided.
The club is located at 68611 8th Ave., South Haven. Additional information is available by calling 269-767-1078.