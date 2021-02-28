It’s not everyday that police and fire units lead a birthday parade. Then again, it’s not every day that someone turns 100 years old.
Such was the case for South Haven resident Lois Jewell, who reached the century mark Sunday, Feb. 21.
Due to social distancing restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jewell could not have a family gathering inside her home. Instead, South Haven resident Rosemary Swagerty, who has known Jewell for more than 50 years and calls her “mom,” arranged to have members of South Haven Area Emergency Services and Michigan State Police lead a drive-by parade in front of Jewell’s home, while a small group of friends and family gave cards and gifts to Jewell.
“She’s been in my life for 51 years,” Swagerty said. “She’s like my extended family. I call her mom and my kids call her grandmother. Every year we do a birthday party for her. With COVID it couldn’t happen, but I thought, ‘I’ve got to do something.’”
The drive-by birthday parade for Jewell was one of at least two such celebrations for South Haven area residents during the coronavirus pandemic. In May of 2020, fire and police units led a drive-by parade for Ben Johnson when he turned 90 years old.