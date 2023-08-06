Jen Sistrunk began working as a 15-year-old as a car-hop waitress at 50s drive-in restaurant in South Haven.
She credits her first boss at the 50s drive-in restaurant, and her parents for giving her a strong work ethic that has led to her latest position as executive director of the South Haven and Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau, a position she has held for the past two years.
“I learned a lot of my work ethic from Ernie (her boss),” she said. “He held you accountable if your were late to work or made mistakes but was always helpful to you.”
After Sistrunk graduated from South Haven High School in 2004 she married her high school sweetheart Warren Sistrunk and continued in the restaurant business, working for the former Thirsty Perch restaurant and later for Clementine’s Restaurant while pursuing a degree in graphic design while attending Lake Michigan College and later Harrington College in Chicago, Ill. In between, she and her husband went on to have two children, while both parents worked and stayed involved with their children’s lives and their careers while being connected to the South Haven Public School District and to their jobs.
“When I started attending Harrington College, in the middle of that we had children, I had to keep working,” Sistrunk said. “We had to take take of our children.”
She and her husband did. Sistrunk began working for Clementine’s first as a waitress, then bartender and eventually, with her degree and background in graphic design became the marketing director for Clementine’s two restaurants in South Haven and St. Joseph.
While doing so, she was active in South Haven schools that her children have attended, volunteering with the Parent Teacher Organization at Lincoln Elementary School, Girls on the Run, along with being a volleyball coach.
“My parents were givers,” Sistrunk said. “When I had children I felt I had to give them everything they needed.”
She and her husband also felt their children needed to remain in South Haven.
Which helped lead Sistrunk to setting up her own freelance graphic design business while working for Clementine’s. She attracted downtown business customers along with the South Haven and Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“They asked me to design a destination guide,” she said. The Visitors Bureau director at the time, Scott Reinert, along with the bureau’s board, was impressed with her work and offered her more assignments, which in 2021 led to her being chosen by the Visitors Bureau board to become its new director.
At a time when South Haven is balancing the concerns of local residents along with the influx of visitors who have come to the South Haven community for years to enjoy the beaches, Lake Michigan and downtown shops, Sistrunk thinks she’s uniquely qualified to deal with her duties, especially given her background over the years in the restaurant and tourism industry.
The South Haven Tribune recently sat down with Sistrunk to talk about her position and how the South Haven Visitors Bureau deals with balancing the tourism market with residents who live in the community year-round.
Question: As a resident who grew up in South Haven, what makes you unique in dealing with the tourism industry that plays a major role in South Haven’s economy?
Answer: “What makes me different in this role is I’m from South Haven. I understand the needs of visitors but I also understand the needs of our residents. I like to share the stories about workers in the restaurant and tourism industry here. People don’t always realize people in these jobs feed their families and take care of their children.”
Question: Why did you choose to remain in South Haven with your background in graphic design when you could have possibly moved elsewhere?
Answer: “I love the people here. I have a lot of good friends. It’s the sense of community. It is important to give that to my kids. In a nutshell, I love this community and my industry.”
Question: How important is tourism to the South Haven economy?
Answer: “Tourism drives a lot of things in this town. Not just dollar-wise. If you build a place to visit, you build a place for people to live. Half of my friends are people who are transplants here. They enjoyed visiting South Haven and now they live here full-time. It all starts with a visit. Those of us in the tourism industry are contributing to this community.”
Question: How does the Tourism Bureau give back to the community?
Answer: “We are different from some other tourism bureaus in that we do use some of our funds to give back to the community. We want to create the most beautiful community we can. We recently gave a $98,000 grant match for a fully ADA compliant kayak launch along the Black River off of Phoenix Street. We recently paid for the Robert the Fish sculpture near South Beach. We’ve also agreed to pay for half of the downtown way-finding signage in the Village of Paw Paw.”
Question: What makes South Haven different from other lakeshore communities in terms of attracting visitors?
Answer: “Overall, our community is different. There’s no other lakeshore community where you can park your car downtown, go to your hotel, shop, eat and go to the beach within walking distance. The easy access to Lake Michigan and the harbor sets us apart. We have seven beach accesses in South Haven. You can get off the highway and within five minutes you can get to the lake. Also, a lot of the restaurants and shops are locally owned. It gives off a different vibe. You see people in businesses and restaurants and along sidewalks, interacting and talking with each other.”