LAWTON — The Van Buren Conservation District (VBCD) will be holding a Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance (MAEAP) Fruit Field Day for fruit growers. This field day will be held Aug. 10th from 4:30-7 p.m. at Oxley Farms in Lawton, Michigan. Attendees can expect free dinner and refreshments.
The MAEAP Fruit Field Day brings together speakers from the VBCD who will discuss a wide range of topics concerning fruit farmers. Some topics that will be presented are MAEAP, cover crops in fruit rows, Farm Bill cost-share opportunities, pesticide container recycling, and how to prevent the invasive species Spotted Lantern Fly.
To RSVP online complete this form: https://forms.gle/ zuSpq2yBtifF6NxHA or call the office. For more information on the MAEAP Fruit Field Day, contact the VBCD office by phone at 269-657-4030 x5 or by email at maeap@vanburencd.org. Pre-registration is required for attendance.