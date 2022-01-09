LAWRENCE — While some state and county transportation officials throughout Michigan scrambled to hire snow plow operators at the start of the winter season, Van Buren County Road Commission reports it has a full roster of drivers.
“We were very fortunate through our last round of interviews to hire a number of qualified applicants to fill the vacancies,” said Linnea Rader, finance and human resources director for the road commission. “These new hires with our already amazing group of employees has resulted in an appropriate level of employees for the organization.”
A fully staffed road commission crew has come in handy this month, as Southwest Michigan has already experienced two bouts of wintry weather that created high winds, drifting snow and slippery road conditions, particularly along rural roadways. The latest winter storm occurred this past week, forcing the closure of a number of schools throughout Southwest Michigan during the latter part of the week.
At the beginning of November, the Detroit News reported that the Michigan Department of Transportation put out the call for new snowplow drivers in the midst of the state’s covid-19-related labor shortage.
“We have been struggling to find people,” MDOT Transportation Systems Management Operations administrator Mark Geib was quoted as saying in the Detroit News article. He went on to note the department and its county contractors were still trying to hire more than 100 temporary drivers, mostly in Southwest Michigan to man snowplow trucks.
While temporary drivers make up about a third of the workers who man the approximately 1,200 snowplows MDOT uses each year, Van Buren County Road Commission relies mainly on its year-round staff to do so.
“The Road Commission utilizes full-time staff year-round to perform maintenance operations including snow plowing,” Rader said. “Currently we have 37 full-time road maintenance employees, 2 apprentices and 1 winter seasonal employee.”
Prior to the start of the winter snow-plowing season, the Road Commission did have several vacancies to fill, however, and met hiring challenges head-on.
“In the last round of interviews, our staff came up with new ways to advertise for the job openings and brought the idea of open interviews to the table, which turned out to be very helpful,” Rader said. “Additionally, over the last year, the Road Commission developed an internal apprenticeship program. This has allowed the agency to hire a few employees into the program without their commercial drivers license (CDL) and without the experience normally required. This opened the door to new candidates, which has proven successful. Finally, the Road Commission worked with our Union to renegotiate a contract which provides living wages and benefits to our employees.”
The new apprentice program lasts one year and consists of three levels of training, Rader explained. The apprentices are provided hands-on experience and one-on-one training to prepare for road maintenance work and obtaining their CDL. The apprentices have to obtain their permit and pay to take the CDL test themselves, but the Road Commission provides training and equipment to help them.
“It’s a combination approach to ensure that each apprentice has a little skin in the game and is truly interested in excelling,” Rader said.
Although the Van Buren Road Commission is fully staffed to deal with snow removal this winter, it still is following its established policy in clearing the county’s 2,687 roadway lane miles. Those guidelines follow:
During most circumstances, snow will be removed from primary roads such as Red Arrow Highway, Blue Star Highway and all roads with a County Road (CR) designation. Local roads and subdivision roads will be given secondary priority.
During the week, snow-removal operations take place within eight-hour days.
During the weekends or during overtime operations, the most critical locations on selected primary roads will be taken care of if snowfall is in excess of four inches or there are unusual ice/wind conditions. If snowfall is more than 8 inches, the local road systems in affected areas will also be plowed as conditions permit. During the weekends or during overtime operations, minimum crew sizes will be used.