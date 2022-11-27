The goal of raising $40,000 to obtain an additional $40,000 in grant funds from the state of Michigan for an outdoor fireplace at Dyckman Park is nearing completion.
SHOUT for South Haven, a non-profit group dedicated for enhancing the community through beautification and cultural efforts, raised $37,984 as of this past Wednesday toward its efforts to have an outdoor gathering space, complete with a gas-fired outdoor fireplace at Dyckman Park in downtown South Haven.
The fundraising efforts, so far, are gratifying to Bob Copping, president of SHOUT. “We are grateful to the many donors who have helped us reach this point, but we have a ways to go,” he said in a news release. “SHOUT needs to raise $40,000 by Dec. 2 in order to qualify for a matching grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.”
Over the past decade, South Haven’s Dyckman Park and the downtown pavilion have become a gathering place for the farmers market, ice rink and a variety of festivals.
Throughout the fall and winter months, organizers of such events as Holiday in the Park, the New Year’s Eve celebration and February’s Ice Breaker Festival have set up portable fire pits for marshmallow roasting and warming stations. Due to the popularity of the warming stations and marshmallow and S’mores roastings, SHOUT felt that a gas-fired fireplace with nearby seating would be a nice addition to Dyckman Park to make it a year-round gathering spot for community events.
To help make the idea a reality for Dyckman Park, SHOUT embarked in October on a fundraising drive to collect $100,000 toward construction of the large gas-fired fireplace for the park – located across the street from South Haven City Hall.
Plans call for the large, gas-fired outdoor fireplace to be constructed the westside of the park. Brick pavers would line the area and benches would be installed for people to sit.
“It will be a commercial-grade fireplace, screened and safely built,” Copping said in an earlier interview. “Plans are designed so as not to have any trees removed from the park.”
Individuals, businesses or organizations interested in donating toward the project can go online to make a contribution at https://www. patronicity.com/project/dyckman_park_improve -ments#!/
Or, tax-deductible gifts can be mailed to SHOUT, PO Box 986, South Haven MI 49090. Checks should be written to the City of South Haven in order to be eligible for the MEDC matching grant.