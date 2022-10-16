Funds are beginning to come in for the crowdfunding campaign to match a $40,000 state grant to create a new outdoor, gas-fired fireplace gathering area at Dyckman Park in downtown South Haven.
The Michigan Economic Development Corp. (MEDC) and the City of South Haven are partnering with SHOUT for South Haven non-profit cultural enhancement organization to launch an online crowdfunding campaign through the MEDC’s Public Spaces Community Pleaces grant matching grant program.
The campaign seeks to raise $100,000 toward construction of the outdoor fireplace to enhance the outdoor amenities that take place throughout the year at Dyckman Park, including outdoor festival activities, as well as the ice rink and South Haven Farm Market at the city’s downtown pavilion, next to the park. The new fireplace area would include seating and brick pavers and will be located to the west of the park to serve as a gathering space.
“Creating and enhancing spaces that allow for year-round communal gathering and activity is what our program is all about,” said MEDC Executive Vice President of Economic Development Incentives Michele Wildman. “We are pleased to support and provide resources for this project through our Public Spaces Community Places program.”
SHOUT has already pledged $25,000 toward the fundraising campaign. The organization hopes that if an additional $80,000 can be raised by Dec. 2, the project will be able to proceed in 2023.
Money is starting to flow in toward the match, according to Bob Copping, president of SHOUT.
“With known contributions to date, an additional $22,000 needs to be raised toward the $40,000 challenge,” he said.
The Rotary Club of South Haven is helping with the additional money that is needed by designating funds from the Bob Stickland Memorial Fund to be targeted for completion of the fireplace, according to Copping. So far, the fund has $7,000 contributed in memory of Stickland, a Rotarian member and retired Department of Public Works director for the City of South Haven.
To obtain the grant from the MEDC, however, the $40,000 matching grant must be obtained by Dec. 2. For project details and to donate, visit: patronicity.com/southhaven