PAW PAW — Firefighters and other first responders throughout Van Buren County plan to take part in a funeral service and procession Saturday, March 4, to honor a Paw Paw firefighter who died in the line of duty earlier this month during an ice storm.
Lt. Ethan Quillen died Feb. 22 when a high-voltage electrical power line fell on him while he and other volunteers of the Paw Paw Fire Department were responding to a report of tree branches that had fallen on power lines on 30th Street, near 42nd Avenue in Almena Township.
“The Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched for a report of a tree branch on power lines that was on fire,” Fire Chief Jim DeGroff wrote in a news release. “Upon arrival, firefighters found a power line arcing on some tree branches. While in the process of securing the scene, a tree branch fell and subsequently brought down the power line. The power line struck Paw Paw Fire Department Lt. Ethan Quillen, who was electrocuted.”
Quillen was transported from the scene by Van Buren Emergency Medical Service to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo where he succumbed to his injuries.
Quillen, who was 28, served with the Paw Paw Fire Department since Sept. 19, 2019. Prior to that, he served in the United States Marine Corps. He leaves behind a wife and young daughter.
Funeral services are scheduled to take place Saturday at Paw Paw High School, 30609 Red Arrow Highway. A visitation for the general public is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with the funeral to follow.
A procession of firefighters and other first-responder units will travel to the Paw Paw Fire Department to honor Quillen and then proceed north to Oakwood Cemetery in Allegan – where private burial services will be held. Adams Funeral Home in Paw Paw is handling the arrangements.
South Haven Area Emergency Services will be among the fire departments that will take part in the procession.
“Our Honor Guard will be attending as well as SHAES members wishing to pay their respects,” said SHAES Administrator and Fire Chief Brandon Hinz.
“Ethan attended Firefighter 1 and 2 courses that former SHAES Chief Ron Wise instructed four years ago,” Hinz said. “We have a few members currently on SHAES that were his classmates, as well as a few of our members that helped instruct the class.”
News of Quillen’s death while in the line of duty drew the attention of regional news outlets throughout Michigan along with national media outlets such as CNN and FOX, among others.
The Paw Paw Fire Department set up a GoFundMe page for his family and set a goal of $25,000. By this past Monday, $121,241 had been pledged from 1,800 donors.