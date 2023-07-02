Six gardens throughout the South Haven area will be on display during the 25th annual Garden Walk that raises community beautification efforts and scholarship funds for the South Haven Garden Club.
The Garden Walk, with its theme, Jubile du Jardin, will take place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, July 8.
The event will begin at Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum and Gardens, 903 S. Bailey Ave., where attendees will receive a passport with garden locations and descriptions.
“This it the 25th time the museum has hosted the Garden Walk and the Garden Club is appreciative of the partnership,” said Diane Cabiness, publicist for the Garden Club. “Before setting off on the Garden Walk, attendees can browse the Bailey grounds to find deals on flowers and plants, boutique items handcrafted by club members, gently-used garden and home décor, and enjoy some homemade cookies and a cool drink. The Museum will be open for touring, and then guests can set off on their touring journey.”
Tickets are $15 and are available in advance at the South Haven Visitor’s Bureau at 546 Phoenix St., Murphy’s Mall at 321 Center St. and Wolverine Ace Hardware at 530 Huron St. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.SouthHavenGardenClub.org. Tickets will also be available at the Bailey Museum on the day of the event for $18.
The following homeowners will be displaying their gardens during the tour:
Tamarack Cottage: The owners moved into their cottage full-time in 2020 and began transforming its grounds. The front yard houses the largest tamarack tree in South Haven. The owners also planted a variety of plants and trees in the front yard including corkscrew willows, blue spruce, hostas, hydrangeas, Russian sage, butterfly bushes and beauty bushes. The backyard also contains a variety of plants and flowers, along with container gardening throughout the property.
Tortoise Haven: This home was featured in the first Garden Walk in 1996. New owners have added new amenities to the ivy and rhododendron in the front yard of this rare double lot in South Haven. Walkers can follow the holly hedge to pass through a clematis-covered arbor to enter the backyard. There they will see a garden bed with Kousa dogwood surrounded by ornamental grasses, nepeta, ferns and a bottle tree. Most unique is the Tortoise Garden that contains three Hermann’s tortoises. A variety of plantings, including hosta, hibiscus, daisy, euonymus and peony are in place for the tortoises to enjoy eating. The property also includes rose of sharon, sweet autumn clematis, sand cherry, pachysandra, ostrich ferns and heuchera.
Ferme Urbaine: The owners of his home moved to South Haven full-time in 2020 and transformed the double lot and home with moss and flagstone near the front stairs and yard. Raised planting beds were added for growing vegetables and herbs, while several varieties of strawberries, raspberries and apple trees were added. The grounds also include a water feature that has occasional visits by ducks and frogs, a shaded area with jack in the pulpit, Michigan lily, ostrich fern, wood poppy and a doublefile viburnum, along with a mature merlot redbud and a weeping redbud.
Eleanor Cottage: This 100-year-old-property has been known as the Eleanor Cottage over the years. The Bob Warren family owned the home for several decades. The Warren Senior Center was named for Bob who was a music teacher. The home features a Japanese black pine, a tree planted in Bob’s honor from the students whom he taught the Suzuki Method of playing string instruments. The current owner has lived in the home since the mid 1980s. A Kousa dogwood anchors one corner of the front property, and a redbud anchors the other end of the property. Peonies, iris, hosta, hibiscus, hydrangea, and ostrich ferns are dotted throughout. The grounds also showcase a smoke bush, flower boxes, two vegetable gardens, two Japanese maples and two Japanese flowering cherry trees.
Black canvas: This home, built in 2020 near Lake Michigan, contains ligualaria, white birch, viburnum and ribbon grasses. The homeowner’s passion for rock collecting is reflected in the river rock use in the home perimeter and nearby planting beds. Surrounding the house are sedum, grasses, hydrangea, serviceberry, penstemon, foxglove and yarrow. Pebbles and stones form the outline of the many planting beds and walking paths.
Je Ne Sais Quoi: The owners of this home built their cottage 50 years ago on 7-acres of property and began their landscaping journey. The backyard pond and its bridges were built by the homeowner 8 years ago. The nearby trout stream provides the pond with spring water. All the bird houses, arbors, totem pole, signage, garden tool shed, trellises, and obelisks were handmade by the homeowner. The workshop, which will be open during the Garden Tour, was added 16 years ago along with its surrounding garden. The property also showcases birdhouses and wooden stars. Special plants in the landscaping include a 50-year old pink dogwood, a 100-foot tall dawn redwood, a 75-foot tall umbrella magnolia, a kiwi vine and a collection of Kousa dogwoods.