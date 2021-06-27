After a one-year hiatus, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual South Haven Garden Walk will take place.
This year's walk, hosted by the South Haven Garden Club, will take place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, July 10. Participants will have the opportunity to visit four private gardens in the Village of Glenn and two more near South Haven. The tour begins at the Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum and Gardens, 903 S. Bailey St., where participants will receive a map for the tour. Complimentary refreshments will also be available. Tickets are $15 each, plus a $2 surcharge, or $18 on the day of the event. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Wolverine Ace Hardware, 530 Huron St., South Haven Visitors Bureau, 546 Phoenix St., Murphy's Mall, 321 Center St., the Bailey Museum, 903 S. Bailey Ave., or online at southhavengardenclub.org
The Garden Walk raises funds for the Garden Club's annual scholarship program.