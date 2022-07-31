Bobby Walker of South Haven spends much of his time these days planning the annual Bobby Walker Basketball Tournament that takes place during the National Blueberry Festival.
But this year, with the high price of gasoline, he and Eddie Polk, also of South Haven, are squeezing time from planning the tournament to giving back to the community.
It’s part of the Gas Giveaway, sponsored by the Bobby Walker Basketball Tournament.
“We are all hurting at the gas pump right now, we want to help,” said Walker.
The Gas Giveaway will occur from 7 a.m.-11 a.m. at two gas stations, on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The first 100 people to come to Shell gas station at 1551 Phoenix St., during those hours will be eligible to receive $30 for gas, while the first 25 people at the Marathon station at 33317 M-140 Hwy., in Covert will receive $30 for gas.