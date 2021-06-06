South Haven Area Emergency Services and the Michigan State Fire Marshall’s office have concluded their investigation into the cause of last week’s house explosion in South Haven Township that claimed the life of a woman and left her husband in critical condition.
“It has been determined that an LP gas leak developed outside the residence and subsequently migrated to the basement of the home and was ignited by an unknown source,” Fire Chief Brandon Hinz said in a written statement.
Hinz said the tank was located behind the home at 70903 2nd Ave. He did not indicate whether the explosion was considered accidental or not.
The blast, which occurred on May 25 at the home of Bob and Colleen VanWagner, leveled the dwelling.
Family members and friends who lived next door, rushed to the scene to rescue 64-year-old Colleen. However, she later died at St. Anthony Hospital in South Bend, Ind. after being rushed there by helicopter.
Neighbors found Bob, 67, on the other side of the home. He was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in critical condition. A hospital spokesman said Wednesday that Bob was still listed in critical condition.
The house explosion could be heard from people two miles away, according to a news release from South Haven Area Emergency Services.