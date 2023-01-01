Amid record-high inflation that occurred in 2022, motorists in the South Haven area had something to smile about during the holiday season while fueling up at the pump – gas prices had taken a plunge.
During the closing week of 2022, the average price of unleaded regular gas in the South Haven area stood at $2.60 per gallon as of this past Thursday, down significantly from June of 2022 when prices soared to $5.19 per gallon, fueled by the War in Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, inflation and the threat of a recession.
It isn’t just South Haven area gas stations who are listing lower gas prices. The trend has been taking place throughout Michigan and the rest of the United States.
Gas prices in Michigan were down 7 cents last week from the previous week, according to the AAA-Auto Club Group. Michigan drivers, overall, were paying an average of $2.99 per gallon for regular unleaded. That price was 66 cents less than the same time last month and 11 cents less than the same time last year.
“As the year comes to a close, Michigan motorists are seeing some of the lowest gas prices of 2022,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group, which tracks gas prices. “If demand remains low and stocks rise, drivers could see pump prices continue to decrease through next year.”
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 8.26 to 8.71 million barrels per day, this past month. However, the current rate is nearly 300,000 barrels per day lower than at the end of December 2021. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks grew, according to data from AAA. Increasing supply and low gasoline demand has also pushed pump prices lower.
Oil demand may continue to rise despite ongoing market concerns that a recession or slowdown could occur next year, AAA projected. However, if economic growth falters, crude demand will likely drop alongside prices.
GasBuddy.com, which also monitors gas prices, concurred, but cautioned prices could begin to climb in the spring of 2023.
“2023 is not going to be a cakewalk for motorists. It could be expensive,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The national average could breach $4 per gallon as early as May – and that’s something that could last through much of the summer driving season. Basically, curve balls are coming from every direction. Extreme amounts of volatility remain possible, but should become slightly more muted in the year ahead. I don’t think we’ve ever seen such an amount of volatility as we saw this year, and that will be a trend that likely continues to lead to wider uncertainty over fuel prices going into 2023.”
The highest gasoline prices are forecast By GasBuddy.com to be seen in June, with an estimated peak of up to $4.19 per gallon on average. Diesel prices are forecast to average $4.12 in 2023, beginning the year at their highest level and then rebounding as high as $4.30 per gallon in June.