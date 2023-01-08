When it comes to prices at the gas pump, what goes down usually comes up.
That was certainly the case over the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday season. At the end of December, the price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel dipped below $3 in the South Haven area and elsewhere, but shortly after Christmas, prices spiked above $3 once again.
During the closing week of 2022, the average price of unleaded regular gas in the South Haven area stood at $2.60 per gallon, down significantly from June of 2022 when prices soared to $5.19 per gallon, fueled by the War in Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, inflation and the threat of a recession.
However, shortly afterwards, prices went up significantly at South Haven area gas stations, topping the $3 mark. The spike occurred elsewhere, too.
“For the first time in two months, the nation’s average price of gasoline rose sharply, as extremely cold weather led to many refinery issues, shutting down over a million barrels of refining capacity, pushing wholesale prices up,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition, China’s reopening plans gave markets inspiration that global oil demand will start to recover, as China’s nearly three year Covid-zero policies appear to be coming to an end. While the jump at the pump will likely be temporary as most refiners get back online after cold-weather related issues, some regions like the Rockies may see more price increases than others as cold-weather shutdowns hit the region fairly hard, with one refinery likely remaining down through the first quarter of 2023. Most areas have seen the bulk of the rise already hit, but should oil continue to rally, more increases could be on the way.”
While gas prices increased more than 40 cents the last week of December in the South Haven area, overall, the average gasoline prices throughout Michigan rose 22 cents, averaging $3.17 as of Jan. 2, according to GasBuddy’s survey of nearly 5,000 stations in Michigan.
As of this past Wednesday, Jan. 4, gasoline prices in the South Haven area declined somewhat and hovered at $3.05 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel.
Nationally, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was down as of Jan. 2, by 22.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood at 9.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.