HOLLAND — A 32-year-old man from Georgia is facing open murder and felony firearm charges in connection to the death of a Covert man.
James Leonard Taylor, 32, of McDonough, Ga. was arraigned Monday, March 6, in 58th District Court in Holland for the shooting death of Aaron James Barlow, 54, of Covert, according to the Holland Public Safety Department. Bond for Taylor was denied by the court.
The shooting incident unfolded at 3 a.m. Friday, March 3, when Holland police officers were dispatched to the area of Abbey Court Apartment Complex in Holland Heights.
Officers arrived and observed a suspect flee on foot. Police surrounded the area and found Barlow in a car in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Attempts were made to provide emergency medical care by paramedics, however, the victim succumbed to his injuries.
Police called in canine teams and a drone to search the area, while Holland Heights Elementary School’s start time on Friday was delayed. A call was later received by Central Dispatch about a suspicious person matching the suspect’s description. Officers found the suspect and took him into custody at 8:25 a.m. Friday, March 3.
According to witnesses, the suspect was known by the victim, but neither lived in the apartment complex.