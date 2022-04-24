Opening the 2022 season of the South Haven Performance Series on Friday, April 29, is a performance by 2022 Gilmore International Piano Competition Young Artist, Clayton Stephenson. The 7:30 p.m. concert will take place in the First United Methodist Church, corner of Michigan and Center streets in South Haven.
A native of Brooklyn, NY, Stephenson trained for two years in the Juilliard Music Advancement Program before being admitted into the Juilliard Pre-College program at age 10. In 2017, he was named a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts. He is currently pursuing a dual degree program from Harvard where he studies economics and from the New England Conservatory where he studies piano performance with Wha Kyung Byun.
Stephenson’s musical talent earned him recognition in 2015 when he won prizes at the Cliburn Junior International Piano Competition. In 2016, he received prizes at the Cooper International Piano Competition and received From the Top’s Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award. In 2020, Stephenson was named a Gheens Young Artist. Also a Lang Lang International Music Foundation Young Scholar, Stephenson is a passionate and active arts educator.
Stephenson has been featured on NPR and WQXR and has given recitals at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris, BeethovenFest in Bonn, and Carnegie’s Weill Recital Hall. As a guest artist, he has appeared with the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra, Chicago Sinfonietta, Louisville Symphony, and the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra. He has appeared in the Midwest Young Artists Symphony at the Ravinia Festival and at Chicago’s Millennium Park Pritzker Pavilion.
Opening with the sparse, off-kilter swing of Gershwin’s Prelude No. 1 and concluding with Japanese jazz pianist Hiromi Uehara’s witty exploration of the theme from The Tom and Jerry Show, Stephenson’s recital juxtaposes American jazz idioms and Russian modernism. Hear the angular melodies and complex rhythms of Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite and Prokofiev’s Piano Sonata No. 7 from a fresh perspective as they’re presented between works by Art Tatum and Hiromi.
Executive Director of the Gilmore Festival, Pierre van der Westhuizen, comments:
“Seeing and hearing Stephenson play immediately reminds you of another element of youth: a sense of wonder. In addition to his technical abilities, he has managed to find his own creative voice early on and to maintain it.”
Admission to the concert is $10. Students are admitted free. There are no advance ticket sales. Doors open 30 minutes before performances.
Additional concerts in the 2022 South Haven Performance Series will be announced at a later date.
Performances are provided thanks to the generous support of the South Haven Community Foundation, corporate sponsors and individual donors.