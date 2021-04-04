Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan, which serves Scouts in Van Buren County, is coordinating with St. Julian Winery in Paw Paw for a rather unique fundraiser.
The two organizations are creating a virtual Wine & Girl Scout Cookie Pairing event, April 22.
Participants can join the virtual event as St. Julian Winery Wine consultants present curated wine and Girl Scout Cookie pairings. Those who take part can purchase pairing kits that will be delivered to their homes. Kit options include sweet or dry wine paired to complement the included Girl Scout Cookie favorites, like Thin Mints and Samoas. Kits can be purchased from St. Julian Tasting Room locations or online: https://www.stjulian.com/girl-scout-cookie-pairing.
Along with the event, Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan will be hosting an online auction April 19-25, with items, including an East African Safari donated by Kalamazoo Safari Company, overnight getaways, and local restaurant certificates. Proceeds will support moving the Girl Scout mission forward, girl by girl.
For more information, visit gshom.org/special-events.