A holiday event in which parents dropped their children off at South Haven High School in exchange for a kid-free evening certainly lived up to its name.
The school’s first-ever “Not So Silent Night,” Dec. 10th, not only kept young charges busy, but students, as well, who organized the evening of fun activities.
High school Key Club members Lucero Arizaga, Sandy Jimenez and Sydney Barnes came up with the babysitting idea as a way to do something fun for kids while giving their parents a chance to enjoy a Friday evening by themselves during the holiday season.
In keeping with a yuletide theme, the name “A Not So Silent Night,” was chosen.
“Lucero came up with the name,” Sandy said.
Once word got around, other student groups decided to get involved, including the Be Nice and Diversity clubs, Student Council, Robotics Team, National Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society, Quiz Bowl team and Battering Rams.
The amount of student participation for the event impressed high school teacher Sandy VanderRoest, who serves as advisor for the Student Council, Key Club and Be Nice committee.
“I think having a year off from being together (due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020) put fire in the bellies of the kids,” VanderRoest said. “I’ve never had this many groups willing to participate so much.”
The student groups organized a wide variety of activities for youngsters in grades K-5 to participate in, including writing letters to Santa, making ornaments, playing games like Jeopardy and Name That Tune, listening to Christmas stories, visiting Santa, and enjoying pizza, courtesy of the South Haven Kiwanis Club, which sponsors the Key Club.
Approximately 60 youngsters took part in “A Not So Silent Night.”
Parents were more than happy to pay $10 per child to give their kids an evening of fun, while enjoying a few hours off from parenting duties.
Jill Priebe was one of the parents who dropped off three of her youngsters for the event.
“Thank you for doing this,” she told the students. She then turned to her children and said, “You listen to everyone running the show. Turning to leave, she quipped, “see you in two weeks.”
Sarah Henry, who dropped off her two children, also thought the event was a great idea.
“I’m a single parent,” she said. “I’m taking advantage of this to wrap presents. I can spread all the wrapping paper on the floor and not be disturbed.”
Although student groups originally planned for “A Not So Silent Night” to be a fundraiser, they’ve decided instead to use the proceeds to plan for next year’s holiday gathering.