What people can learn from vintage photographs of loved ones will be the topic of a program being offered this month by the Historical Association of South Haven.
Alice Clark, president of the South Bend Genealogical Society, will present the program, “What You Can Learn from Vintage Photographs, at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the historical association’s museum, located in the historic Hartman School building, 355 Hubbard St., South Haven. The program is free of charge.
Clark plans to present a lecture that will examine different types of vintage images and what can be learned by identifying and categorizing the various materials used. Daguerreotypes, ambrotypes, tintypes and cabinet cards will be included in the presentation. Attendees are invited to bring along their own antique photographs for help with dating as time allows.
Clark is a self-taught genealogist who began researching her family history in the early 1970s using family files from both grandmothers. Over the years, experience and attending multiple workshops and seminars taught her the importance of careful examination of family stories and documentation of all facts. Being able to date photos helps to identify the people who may be in the photographs, according to Clark.