Glik’s, the 14th oldest retailer in the United States, is celebrating its 125th anniversary this week.
The retail clothing company, which owns a number of outlets in Michigan, including one in downtown South Haven, plans to celebrate its milestone with a variety of discounted items at each store throughout the week, several other promotions and a Give Back Tuesday, Oct. 4, in which each store chooses a nonprofit to receives 10 percent of the sale receipts on that day.
“Our 125th Anniversary is a dream come true,” said Glik President and CEO Jeff Glik. “As a young child, I gained a passion for the business from my father who talked almost every night about his exciting day at Glik’s. At a young age, it was a gift to know what business path I wanted to pursue.”
Glik’s, which started in 1897 with its first store in St. Louis, has grown steadily to a chain of more than 60 stores in the Midwest, including Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota, Kansas and Nebraska. The company is now operated by fifth-generation Glik family descendants.
The South Haven store opened in 2016 at 420 Phoenix St. Prior to opening the store, the building Glik’s purchased underwent an extensive interior and exterior renovation.
Glik’s offers a variety of apparel and shoes for women and men at its stores.
“We tailor our clothing to a particular community,” Jeff Glik said in an interview shortly after the South Haven store opened. “We go after attitude, not age, so we do extremely well in the 15-65 age group. People ask, ‘how do you appeal to that wide of a segment?’ we just do a good job at it.”