COVERT — Several livestock perished in a fire that broke out, Tuesday morning, in a barn at 73417 County Road 378, just west of M-140 Highway.
Covert Township firefighters, along with several other units, were called to the scene at 8:40 a.m., to find the barn fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to stop the blaze from spreading to the home on the property, but three goats ended up perishing.
"No other known livestock or animals were inside of the structure," said Covert Police Chief and Interim Fire Chief Jay Allen. "Structurally, the barn is a total loss. Various contents are still salvageable."
Firefighters from South Haven Area Emergency Services, Bangor Community and Watervliet departments assisted in putting out the fire. With the heavy snowfall that occurred over the weekend, firefighters had to trudge through foot-deep snow and stretch hose lines several hundred feet to reach the fire.
"No other buildings were damaged. A quick fire attack prevented further fire extension," Allen said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
"The home owner states a heater was located inside of the structure for his goats. No foul play is currently suspected," Allen said.