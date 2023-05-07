SOUTH HAVEN — A 20-year-old man from Gobles faces criminal charges in a fatal car crash that occurred Wednesday in Casco Township.
Pedro Gomez-Jimenez was arraigned Friday in 57th District Court in Allegan for the felony charge of operating while intoxicated causing death, said Lt. John Demveld of the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department. Jimenez’s bond was set at $50,000, according to 57th District Court.
He also faces a felony charge for driving with a suspended, revoked, or denied license causing death and two misdemeanor counts for malicious destruction of personal property. His next court date is May 18 for a probable cause conference.
The criminal charges he faces stem from a crash that occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, when he allegedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of 66th Street and 109th Avenue in Casco Township and ran into a vehicle driven by an 87-year-old woman, Jerry Cowgill of Coloma. She was traveling westbound on 109th Avenue, while Jimenez was traveling northbound on 66th Street, according to a news release from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.
When officers arrived, they found two vehicles off the roadway that had been involved in a side-impact collision. Life-saving measures were attempted to save the woman, however, they were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
A preliminary investigation indicates Cowgill was traveling west on 109th Avenue when a vehicle driven by Jimenez and traveling northbound on 66th Street failed to stop for the stop sign at 109th Avenue and struck Cowgill’s vehicle in the driver’s side.
The crash forced the closure of the intersection for two hours while first responders dealt with the crash scene and conducted the investigation involving the collision.