BANGOR — A car crash earlier this month that sent three adults and two young children to the hospital has prompted a friend of one of the victims to start a GoFundMe page to help the family deal with their medical expenses.
Bangor resident Emmy Beidler has organized the online fundraiser to assist Ross and Tifani Rupczynski of South Haven, who were injured after their vehicle was hit by another driver Saturday, Dec. 3. According to a police report from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department, they were hit by a driver who allegedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 378 and 68th Street in Bangor Township. Their two young children, who were also injured, were in the back seat of the vehicle when the crash occurred.
“The next couple of weeks will be tough for them as both will be unable to work immediately,” Beidler wrote on the GoFundMe site that was created this past Monday.
The couple and their two children, a 3-year-old girl and 18-month-old boy, were taken by ambulance to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo. All were wearing seatbelts, with the children suffering minor injuries.
“The doctor says they are lucky to be with us with such an impact hit,” Beidler wrote.
As of this past Wednesday, the GoFundMe page had raised $2,900 toward the $5,000 goal. Many of the contributions came from friends and workers affiliated with Tifani, who is a secretary at Lincoln Elementary School in South Haven, and Ross, who is a designer for LECO Corp. in St. Joseph.
The response from the community has heartened Beidler.
“Ross is my little brother and Tifani is my sister-in-law,” she said. “What prompted me to start the GoFundMe was when an accident like this happens we are always so grateful for everyone surviving. I can’t imagine losing any of my family. But the biggest burden in any accident is the financial aspect for the individuals. Community and family is so important to have in these incidents and their community and family has sure shown up for them and the GoFundMe has sure shown that.”
Ross, Tifani and their children have all been released from the hospital, Beidler said. However, they are still recovering from their injuries.
“The impact of the accident has caused long- and short-term issues,” she said. “Ross had a mild concussion and had to have stitches on his forehead, also a spinal compression fracture. Tifani was pinned in the car, she has lots of bruising and other issues that are still being watched. Behind Tifani in the car was their daughter, whose leg was trapped and still being watched. They are out of the hospital recovering but have appointments throughout the week to check up on things.”
Police said the couple and their children were traveling westbound on CR 378 when a vehicle, driven by a 70-year-old man traveling south on 68th Street, hit the passenger side of the Rupczynski’s vehicle.
The 70-year-old driver, Dennis Glander, was also injured in the crash and taken to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo, where he was reported in stable condition as of Saturday, according to the sheriff’s report. The collision resulted in extensive damage to both vehicles.
“The impact of the incident caused both vehicles to go off of the roadway and strike an irrigation well in a farm field,” the sheriff’s report indicated.
Glander, who told police he had dropped his wife off in Bangor and was traveling to South Haven for a music show, was cited for disobeying a stop sign.