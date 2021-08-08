Two candidates vying to become South Haven’s mayor will now square off in November’s general election.
Incumbent Mayor Scott Smith and challenger Ahmmad Goodwin received the most votes in Tuesday’s primary election and will proceed to the Nov. 2 general election, according to City Clerk Megan Kiker.
Voters chose Smith and Goodwin from a list of the three candidates that included the city’s planning commission chairman, Tim Stegeman.
Smith received 459 votes, Goodwin had 144, and Stegeman accumulated 99 votes, according to unofficial Tuesday results from the clerk’s office.
The top two vote getters advance to the general election, according to the city’s charter. The winner in November will be sworn in as mayor to lead the city for the next two years, starting Jan. 1.
Smith is completing his second term as mayor. He also is a member of the city’s parks commission and is a master planning committee member. In the past, he has served on the city council, planning commission, zoning board of appeals, housing commission and Liberty Hyde Bailey Museum board.
He is an occupational therapist at Bronson South Haven Hospital and director of rehabilitation services for the hospital. He graduated from Alma College with a bachelor’s degree in biology and holds three master’s degrees in occupational therapy, public administration and business administration from Western Michigan University.
Goodwin served on the South Haven Housing Commission for four years. He is employed at Vibracoustic’s test lab engineering facility. He graduated from South Haven High School, and obtained an associate’s degree from Grand Rapids Community College and a certification in personal and physical conditioning from Blue Heron Academy.
City council races
None of the city council candidates were opposed in the primary election.
As a result, the candidates will automatically proceed to the general election in November.
Newcomers Wendi Onuki and Kameron Daugherty will represent the Ward 2 race in November to replace incumbent Chris Campbell – who chose not to seek reelection. Onuki received 131 votes, while 47 votes were cast for Daugherty.
There is only one candidate, each, in the remaining city wards. Incumbents Joe Reeser, Ward 1, and George Sleeper, Ward 3, will also be on November’s ballot, unopposed.
Primary vote totals for them were not available Tuesday night.