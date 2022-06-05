A Grammy Award-nominated trio from Chicago will open the South Haven Performance Series’ summer season.
The Lincoln Trio is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 24 at First United Methodist Church, corner of Michigan and Center streets.
Nominated for a 2017 Grammy Award for Best Performance by a Small Ensemble, the Lincoln Trio has become one of Chicago’s most popular chamber ensembles. The trio, which takes its name from Illinois, being the birthplace of 19th century President Abraham Lincoln, performas a mix of well-known chamber works with contemporary repertoire that caters to an audience of young and older music lovers.
They were the winners of the 2008 Masterplayers International Competition in Venice, Italy.
Violinist Desirée Ruhstrat has performed throughout the United States and Europe, appearing at the White House and performing on a live radio broadcast with the Berlin Radio Orchestra; cellist David Cunliffe has performed with the BBC and Royal Scottish orchestras as well as touring as a member of the Balanescu Quartet, and pianist Marta Aznavoorian has appeared with the Chicago Symphony and has performed at the Kennedy Center and the Sydney Opera House.
Formed in 2003, the Trio has performed throughout the United States, including appearances at the Ravinia Music Festival, the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra’s Beethoven Chamber Music Series, the Lane Concert Series at the University of Vermont, Central Texas Orchestral Society, Columbus Chamber Music series, and a tour on behalf of the Ravinia Festival celebrating the Lincoln Bicentennial, including a kickoff celebration in Springfield, Ill. with President Barack Obama. In Chicago they are frequent guests of classical radio station WFMT and have been featured on Arts Across Illinois TV, NEIU’s Jewel Box Series, the Fazioli Concert Series, Music in the Loft, University of Chicago, Columbia University, Unity Temple and the Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concert Series. In 2011 on behalf of the Ravinia Festival, the Trio toured in Singapore, Hong Kong and Vietnam.
The Performance Series summer concerts will continue on Friday, July 29, when Stephen Lancaster, baritone, and Kevin Vaughn, organist, perform at Peace Lutheran Church at 7:30 p.m.
The final concert of the summer season features Chicago-based Axiom Brass, who will perform at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 at First United Methodist Church.
The ensemble returns to South Haven after presenting a concert during the inaugural season for the Performance Series in 2016.
The ensemble has been described in reviews as “exceptional ambassadors for classical music” and “innovative programmers.” The group’s concerts regularly pair original works by composers with early musical translations and tangos. As strong advocates for the creation and performance of “living music,” the ensemble actively engages with their audiences to showcase the importance of performing the music of living composers.
Performances are provided thanks to support of the South Haven Community Foundation, corporate sponsors and individual donors. A $10 admission is charged for the summer concerts. Students are always admitted free.
For more information, visit southhavenperformance series.org