A motorist from Grand Junction died in a single-car crash this past week in Allegan County’s Trowbridge Township.
First responders were dispatched to the crash shortly before 6:30 p.m., June 6, on M-40 Highway near Lake View Drive, according to a news release from the Allegan County Sheriff’s office.
When officers arrived they found the driver, 34-year-old Joseph Perry Underwood, had been ejected from the vehicle. Sheriff’s deputies stated the Underwood was traveling south on M-40 when he apparently lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree. As of last week, the Allegan County Crash Reconstruction Team was continuing to investigate the incident.
The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the crash scene by Allegan City Police Department, Gobles / Pine Grove Fire Department, Allegan Fire Department, Life EMS, and the Allegan County Medical Examiner’s Office.