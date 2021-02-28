KALAMAZOO — The LIFT Foundation recently received a grant from the Irving S. Gilmore Foundation. These funds will be used in LIFT Foundation’s efforts toward housing persons experiencing homelessness in affordable housing in the Kalamazoo community.
The grant will specifically assist the LIFT Foundation in their endeavors to provide accommodation to persons who are homeless during this winter and spring in advance of a project which will renovate a local motel as an affordable housing option.
Remodeling of the hotel is set to begin this spring with the goal of having all renovations completed by the end of 2021.
Once completed, the project will create 60 studio apartments. Services will also be made available to residents to help them transition to and be successful in their housing.
This solution addresses the dire need to find housing and resources for community members who are experiencing homelessness.
Established in 1966, the LIFT Foundation has been a nonprofit housing provider and community resource in the west Michigan area. Currently, the LIFT Foundation oversees management of quality, affordable housing for people with disabilities, the elderly, and those with low incomes.
For information about the LIFT Foundation and its efforts to reduce homelessness in Kalamazoo, visit thelift foundation.org/.