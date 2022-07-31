HOLLAND — The Great Lakes Coalition will hold its annual membership meeting at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Haworth Hotel on the campus of Hope College, 225 College Ave. All persons interested in the Great Lakes, whether members of the Coalition or not, are invited to attend.
The Great Lakes Coalition advocates for the Great Lakes as an asset to all persons in the Great Lakes region that must be protected through environmentally sound management of the lakes and coastal regions. Through education and advocacy, the Great Lakes Coalition works with property owners, governments, businesses, and the public to focus attention and action on water levels, natural sand supply to beaches, dunes, and bluffs, shoreline protection and resiliency, and coastal management to ensure the Great Lakes and their coastal regions remain healthy, natural, and accessible for future generations.
Two guest speakers have been invited to this year’s annual meeting – Dr. Erin Argyilan and U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga.
Argyilan is a professor of geology at Indiana University Northwest in Gary, Ind. Much of her work has focused on reconstructing hydrography of ancient shorelines for the upper Great Lakes as they respond to climate variability and loading or unloading of ice during the late Holocene (~6500 years). In recent years, she has been working to present the geologic perspective on how human disturbance of sediment movement impacts shoreline behavior against the backdrop of fluctuating water levels. She said she is interested in helping local communities and municipalities consider shoreline use and development with a perspective that moves toward a more sustainable relationship between the needs of people and natural systems.
Huizenga, R-Zeeland, represents Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District which stretches from Kentwood to the lakeshore and up the coast of Lake Michigan from Holland to Ludington. Huizenga was first elected to Congress in 2010 and is currently serving in his sixth term.
Since January of 2017, Huizenga has been elected by his colleagues to serve as a co-chair of the Great Lakes Task Force. The bipartisan group fosters cooperation and support for policies and programs that enhance the environmental health of the Great Lakes while also ensuring the full economic potential of the Great Lakes region is realized. As a bipartisan leader on the Great Lakes, Huizenga has helped rally bipartisan support for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI), a program that is dedicated to preserving and protecting the Great Lakes ecology while also promoting opportunities for the Great Lakes economy.
This meeting is open to the public and is free of charge. To register online visit www.greatlakescoalition .org/annual-membership -registration or contact Secretary Joe Doyle at jdoyle2506@gmail.com.