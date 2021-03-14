Three Rivers Coalition plans to host a free online presentation about the growing danger of discarded plastics threatening the ecology of the Great Lakes.
The online program will be conducted via Zoom at 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 23. Three Rivers Coalition is teaming up with a speaker from the Alliance for the Great Lakes for the presentation which will include the following topics: the importance of the Great Lakes ecosystem, the threat of plastic pollution (including microplastics) to the Great Lakes, and actions the general public can take to address plastic pollution.
People interested in viewing the program can do so a few minute before it starts by going online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4983302025
Or they can listen by phone by calling 1-312-626-6799 and entering meeting ID 498 330 2025.
Three Rivers Coalition is a volunteer environmental group active in Southwest Michigan and focused on the water quality and overall environmental health of the Black River and Paw Paw River watersheds.