Greenridge Realty recently hired broker Matthias DeJongh of South Haven as the branch manager of its Shores of South Haven location, downtown. DeJongh has been a realtor in the area for several years and will continue in his sales role as he steps into this leadership position.
Greenridge Vice President Walter Perschbacher said of the hire, “when I met Matthias it was clear that he was a great fit for our leadership team. He is a driven salesperson and is highly motivated by helping others succeed. This servant-leader mentality and positive energy is just what we were looking for.”
With a background in education and several years in the real estate industry, DeJongh sees this role as an opportunity to grow professionally. “I’m excited for a new challenge and a chance to engage more in collaboration and coaching – I’m grateful for the opportunity and confidence that Greenridge has placed in me.” A resident of South Haven, DeJongh grew up in Holland and attended Hope College.
“My wife and I have loved living in and raising our family in South Haven – we’re community driven and continue to be involved in growing our town for the better,” he said. “My work in real estate is just one way I can contribute to our area’s growth and improvement.”
Founded in Grand Rapids in 1980, Greenridge has grown its reach to more than 20 branch locations across West Michigan and more than 400 real estate agents who serve clients around the region.