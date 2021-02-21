State Rep. Beth Griffin, R-Mattawan has been appointed to serve as chair of the Workforce, Trades and Talent committee for the House’s 2021-22 session. The committee will be focused on developing policies to assist workforce development and job creation.
“Now more than ever, coming out of the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we must be creative to bridge the widening skills gap,” Griffin said. “Even before the pandemic, Michigan businesses were faced with a talent shortage. COVID-19 has exacerbated that shortage, and the future of our economy hinges on successfully training students, military veterans, and others rejoining the workforce for open jobs compatible with their skill set. Further, I look forward to continuing work on my own legislation that helps create paths to success for our young people, regardless of whether they choose to go to college or enter the workforce straight out of high school.”