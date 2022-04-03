Without affecting the upcoming spring sports season, South Haven Public Schools officials are kicking off the start of a $7 million project to upgrade outdoor athletic facilities.
School officials, along with South Haven High School alumnus Season Gilliam, now an architect with GMB Architecture and Engineering of Holland, and Dustin Hemmes of GDK Construction of Holland, took part in a groundbreaking ceremony this past Tuesday at the high school.
“It’s time to get started. We’ve been waiting for awhile,” Hemmes said, regarding some of the delays in staffing and supplies that have occurred during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Laura Bos, president of the South Haven Board of Education agreed, not only because of the COVID-19-related delays, but for some of the facilities, such as the tennis courts and Arkins Fieldhouse that have needed upgrades for quite some time.
“It’s been a long time coming,” she said. “I think when this project is complete it will make our athletes proud.”
Improvements follow:
High school: new tennis courts; new block dugouts for varsity baseball fields; updated fencing; a new 3,000-square-foot building for restrooms, team rooms and storage; a new centralized entrance for the high school athletic complex; better parking lot lighting; improved netting at ball fields
Ratcliffe Field: New track and fencing; new entrance to women’s restroom; renovations to aging Arkins Fieldhouse and expansion of restroom facilities there; new 3,000-square-foot team room building; handicap-accessible improvements to bleachers; installation of Memorial Display Case in Arkins Fieldhouse; new pavement for walking and vehicular access; improvements to the athletic plaza pavement and memorial bricks
Aylworth soccer fields: Redevelopment of fields along with improved drainage and irrigation system
Because of the start of spring sports, the athletic facilities improvements will first begin with renovations at Arkins Fieldhouse, according to South Haven Schools Superintendent Kevin Schooley.
“Asbestos abatement at the fieldhouse will begin in April,” Schooley said, adding that work won’t begin in earnest for the rest of the facilities until after spring sports are completed.
“Once we get through spring sports we can then start on the fields,” he said. “One of the first projects will involve demolition of the old tennis courts.”
There will still be some youth sporting programs going during the early summer months, but Schooley said they should not be affected by construction.
“We can pretty much accommodate the youth athletics,” he said.
The athletic facilities improvements are being made possible through voter approval of a $34.7 million bond issue in May 2021.
Other facilities projects that will take place as part of the bond issue include improvements to school buildings and relocating the district’s administrative offices and bus garage from the Green Street facility to the former Armory building on Aylworth Avenue that will be renovated to accommodate the changes.
The district is now finalizing the design phase for improvements to Lincoln, Maple Grove and North Shore elementary schools with construction slated to begin in the spring of 2023. There will also be subsequent improvements made to the armory, Baseline Middle School and South Haven High School.