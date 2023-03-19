HARTFORD - When migrants or other immigrants come to Michigan to work they can face obstacles in obtaining a Michigan driver's license.
A grassroots organization hopes that will soon change.
We the People Michigan, a Detroit-based organization formed in 2017 and dedicated to improving the lives of working class residents throughout the state, regardless of race or ethnicity, hosted a town hall meeting in Hartford earlier this month hoping to gain support for a group of bills that would make it easier for immigrants to obtain a valid Michigan driver's license.
The proposed DRIVE Safe bills, if passed, would allow immigrants and migrants to access a state ID or driver's license with proof of identity and Michigan residency, regardless of their citizenship status, according to Lupita Sanchez, an organizer in Southwest Michigan for We the People Michigan.
"All Michigan residents need to travel to work, school, church, medical appointments, and to purchase goods and services, but far too many communities lack access to reliable public transportation, making driving a necessity," he said. "We cannot say we need immigrants to participate in our workforce on the one hand, but deny them the means of transportation to do so on the other. It is a matter of fairness, dignity and justice."
Approximately 70 residents in Southwestern Michigan's 39th state district, which is represented by State Rep. Pauline Wendzel, R-Watervliet, attended the town hall, March 10, in Hartford.
"We the People Michigan has an organizing team in Hartford that is working on ensuring there is bipartisan support on the Drive SAFE bills to ensure its passage," Sanchez said. "As members of the 39th House district, they organized to seek out the support of Representative Pauline Wendzel.
"There were various church leaders, local business owners, and working class members across the 39th district who collectively gathered more than 300 letters of support for the Drive SAFE bill across businesses, farmers and community members within the district," Sanchez went on to say.
The Drive SAFE bills are expected to be introduced in the Michigan House and Senate within the next several weeks and have the backing of Democratic leaders, however, Sanchez hopes the legislation will receive support from Republican legislators.
"The Drive SAFE bills have received widespread support within the Democratic party, but organizers are hoping to secure bipartisan support," he said.
House bills 4835 and 4836 were originally introduced in 2021 by State Reps. Rachel Hood, D-Grand Rapids, and Padma Kuppa, D-Troy, to expand access to driver's licenses and state identification cards for Michigan residents.
The bills, if passed, would allow for individuals, who can satisfy residency requirements in Michigan and prove their identity, but cannot produce records to verify their lawful presence, to access driver's licenses or state IDs. If the bills are approved, the driver's license would not be able to be used for federal purposes or voting, according to the Michigan Democrats' website.
Currently, Michigan law dictates that persons who apply for a driver's license must by "legally present" in the United States and must be Michigan residents. As proof of being legally present, applicants must have Lawful Permanent Resident status, or a valid visa or employment authorization. To prove Michigan residency status, applicants need at least two documents with their name and address, such as a utility bill, bank statement, mortgage or rent agreement, or a pay statement with their name and address.
We the People had hoped Wendzel would attend the town hall and support the cause, however, she did not, according to Sanchez.
"Rep. Wendzel was invited but did not attend, so members of the community are still waiting to hear from her about her position on the DRIVE Safe bill," he said.
However, Jacob Rushlow, administrative aide to Wendzel, stated that until the bills are introduced, Wendzel doesn't want to take a stance yet, but is willing to work with migrants and other undocumented residents seeking to obtain a driver's license under current Michigan law.
"People who are 'legally present' in the United States can already get a license in Michigan," Rushlow said. "The Representative (Wendzel) doesn’t support an expansion, but would look at making it easier for those individuals who are 'legally present' to get their temporary license. She hasn’t seen language yet, so she isn’t making any commitments. If it’s a bureaucratic/paperwork issue, she can certainly look at it."