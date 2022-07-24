South Haven Boys & Girls Club received funding this week courtesy of a new charitable organization consisting of South Haven vacation rental homeowners.
The South Haven Vacation Rental Community Fund has donated $2,500 to the South Haven Boys & Girls Club, which formed in 2021 and has two chapters at South Haven High School and Baseline Middle School.
The South Haven club, which is part of the Benton Harbor-based Boys & Girls Clubs, was created in 2021. The two programs serve about 150 youth, according to Mak Roberts, South Haven Boys & Girls Club site director.
The vacation rental owners group chose to make its first charitable contribution to the South Haven Boys & Girls Club after meeting with its staff and learning about its programs and activities.
“While many members of our group don’t currently live in South Haven full time, we all have a deep love and appreciation for the city and we want to do our part to contribute and have a positive impact in the community,” said Mike Wesling, one of the founders of the South Haven Vacation Rental Community Fund. “This initial donation is a good first step for our group, but we know there is so much more we can contribute to the community.”
The vacation rental community fund was established late in 2021, said Joyce Hagen-McIntosh, one of the group’s members.
“Many people who have short-term rental permits are present and participating as part of the South Haven community throughout the year,” Hagen-McIntosh said. “Some are less able to be here year-round. We wanted to give everyone the opportunity to have a way to contribute in a permanent, present way through donating or volunteering, and this seemed like a great way for all members of that community to be involved.”
The new group consists of a number of vacation homeowners in the South Haven area.
“Some of us grew up in the area, some of us grew up coming to South Haven to vacation, some of us have had a second home in the area that we used to rent but now live here full-time, and some of us are new to owning a home in South Haven or new to renting our home,” Hagen-McIntosh said.
To get the charitable organization started, Wesling reached out to more than 150 vacation rental owners and roughly 15 percent have donated so far.
Now that the organization has set up a fund through the South Haven Area Community Foundation, Wesling said they hope to reach more owners that aren’t aware of its efforts.
“From a monetary standpoint, I’m encouraging all owners to donate what they can afford and some have donated $100 while others have committed to 1 percent of their rental income,” Wesling said. “My initial goal for the fund is to raise over $50,000 a year, which I see as a very attainable goal once we gain some momentum.”
For more information about the South Haven Vacation Rental Community Fund, email info@shrvc.org or visit South Haven Area Community Foundation’s website to make a donation.