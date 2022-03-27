South Haven city officials are teaming up with the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce and two other regional organizations to help small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs.
The city and chamber along with Lake Michigan College and Greater Kalamazoo Business Resources is forming South Haven Economic Development 2022, a series of business creation and growth workshops and round-table discussions.
“The partnership came about because economic development is a top priority for the city council,” City Manager Kate Hosier said.
The Chamber showed interest in joining the partnership right away.
“The Chamber has always placed priority on new business development,” Executive Director Kathy Wagaman said. “The pandemic gave many potential entrepreneurs the unique opportunity to at last launch what had been a dream. Our goal now is to support these new businesses as they begin to experience some of the day-to-day operational challenges that are new to them.”
Several new businesses that launched in the South Haven area during the pandemic include Haven home wares boutique, The Lodge restaurant, Lemons ‘N Lavender boutique, 42 N. Naturals, Dave’s Place restaurant, Michigan Local Market and Kalamazoo Candle Co.
The Chamber has traditionally strived to help local businesses in the South Haven area, according to Wagaman.
“We have comprehensive resources available for any type of business need and are able to team entrepreneurs with mentors, loan providers, marketing experts, educational courses, and other business professionals to provide assistance,” she said.
But a partnership with the city, LMC and a regional-based economic development organization, such as Greater Kalamazoo Business Resources, will strengthen the network of support available to South Haven area entrepreneurs, according to Wagaman.
Hosier agreed.
“Many of the volunteers that are working to provide the education, mentorship, or panel discussions (for the new economic development series in South Haven) have worked in the Greater Kalamazoo Business Resources and will continue to help support the initiative with guidance,” she said.
The first session for the South Haven Economic Development 2022 series will take place from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, March 29 at Lake Michigan College’s South Haven campus, 125 Veterans Blvd.
Titled, “Simple Steps to Start Your Business,” the workshop will be led by Michele Mollard, owner of two Southwest Michigan businesses and regional director of Professionals for Success, along with Debi Howe, vice president of the Kalamazoo/SW Michigan chapter of SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives).
During the workshop participants will learn what resources they need to start a business; the processes involved in starting a business; and how to develop a business plan.
More workshops are in the process of being scheduled for later this year. Entrepreneurs interested in the first workshop can register by visiting, https://conta.cc/3htwJfr
Two other workshops that are scheduled follow:
April 14: “Is Your Business a ‘Go’ or a ‘No-Go’?”, 6-8 p.m., Lake Michigan College South Haven campus. Guest speaker will be Steven Cummings, managing partner of SPC Consulting.
April 21: “Marketing Basics: Your ‘Marketing 101’ Guide”, 6-8 p.m., Lake Michigan College South Haven campus. Guest speaker will be Peter Kushner, small business marketing consultant.