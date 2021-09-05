Seven years ago Chuck Moore noticed his kids and grandkids playing an outdoor game he had never really seen nor heard of before — disc golf.
"It looked like a lot of fun and it was starting to catch on with people," said Moore. But when the South Haven resident approached city officials about building a local course, "there was no enthusiasm," Moore recalled.
That was 2014. Now, with interest in the sport growing in the United States, South Haven area disc golf enthusiasts will soon have their own home course.
The South Haven Disc Golf Park is set to officially open Friday at the South Area Recreation Authority's property on 14th Avenue, just east of Blue Star Highway in South Haven Township. The grand opening ceremony will begin at 3 p.m., according to Scott Reinert, who helped spearhead the project before retiring as executive director of the South Haven/Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau earlier this year.
Disc golf is similar to golf, but instead of hitting a ball toward a hole, players throw a Frisbee-shaped disc toward a raised basket with the goal of completing each hole in the fewest throws. The sport was formalized in the 1970s, according to the Professional Disc Golf Association; an organization that now boasts 120,000 lifetime members throughout 54 countries.
Reinert became interested in the sport several years ago.
"Disc golf has really exploded over the last 4 to 5 years," Reinert said. "I started playing a few years ago and got hooked."
Reinert's interest in the sport wasn't lost on Moore who approached him a year or so ago about the idea of setting up a local course.
Intrigued, Reinert began discussions with the South Haven Area Recreational Authority, which the Visitors Bureau is a member of, and the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce.
Earlier this year, the Visitors Bureau and Chamber of Commerce agreed to contribute $25,000 toward the estimated $50,000 needed to build the park. For its part, the recreational authority also played a role by agreeing to allocate approximately 5-7 acres of its 40-acre recreational park site for the new disc golf course.
Because they chose not to seek governmental funding for creating the park, much of the planning and work for the project initially fell on Reinert and Moore.
They first contracted Jim Schultz of Paw Paw to design the course. "He's designed 30 or so across the country," Moore said.
When Schultz saw the heavily wooded 14th Avenue site — once the site of the former Lappo Lumber Company yard — he knew he had his work cut out for him.
"He said it was the second most dense piece of property he had encountered (for a disc golf course)," Moore said.
Reinert agreed with Schultz's assessment of the land. "It's hard to describe how dense this property was," he said. "I was literally on my hands and knees helping to clear area."
Luckily, Reinert and Moore had help from Brian Spencer, owner of Spencer Manufacturing, who donated heavy equipment and volunteered his time to help clear the course.
The disc golf park also has received funding from South Haven area businesses and organizations who have agreed to sponsor holes, baskets, benches, tee signs and a bike rack that will be placed next to the Van Buren Trail, which is in close proximity to a portion of the course.
"The amount of support from local businesses and groups has been phenomenal," Moore said.
The 18-hole course is mainly 3-par with several 4-par holes, and is geared mainly for beginning players or those who have moderate skills in playing disc golf.
"It's geared more toward lower level skills," Moore said. "We tried to make it for people who also want to take their kids."
The course, which is free for players to use, is still somewhat rustic looking in appearance, but considering that it has been created courtesy of monetary support and volunteer help from the community, Reinert is satisfied with the results.
"While it will take a few years for the course to fully mature, our team is very proud of the final product," Reinert said. "We feel it has a good blend of shorter holes for beginning players and some more challenging holes for those more experienced."