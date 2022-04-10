A large marina that South Haven City Council had expressed interest in buying will remain in the private sector after all.
Gull Lake Marine Center has bought All Seasons Marine, company officials have announced.
The acquisition adds a fourth location for Gull Lake Marine, which is based in Richland, east of Kalamazoo. It is currently owned by Donald Parfet, president, along with daughters Sydney Parfet and Rachel Worgess, serving as the directors and officers of the corporation.
Owned by the Giesler family for 42 years, All Seasons Marine overlooks the South Haven’s harbor on Black River Street and is based on two parcels of land, the largest piece located on the south side of the Dyckman Avenue drawbridge.
“You can’t get a better location for a marina than right here,” said Gull Lake Marine Group General Manager Barry Broekhuizen. “When looking down from the air, the marina has such a huge foot print.”
Gull Lake Marine Center spent the past year negotiating the sale with All Seasons owners Tom, Terry, Tim and Todd Giesler.
The Gieslers said they thought Gull Lake Marine would be a nice fit for South Haven boaters.
“We’ve served boaters from all over Lake Michigan and promoted the city of South Haven as a must-stop boating destination,” Tom Giesler said. “We are thrilled to hand the baton to Gull Lake Marine.
“Barry and his team have really shown that they want to support South Haven by taking this marina to the next level,” Terry Giesler said.
Todd Giesler and Tim's son, Aaron, were at the marina along with the new owners this past Monday to help Gull Lake Marine Center owners and staff get settled.
A new name
The marina will be renamed Gull Lake Marine South Haven and be open year-round, offering many of the same services, including 48 seasonal slips, a full-service marina, boat storage facilities, deep-water launch basin and a fueling dock.
Gull Lake Marine will add new boat lines that offer watercraft for fishing, cruising and recreational towing, Broekhuizen said.
The company also is eyeing improvements for the future growth of the South Haven marina.
“The Gull Lake Marine South Haven buildings and site will be updated to accommodate the display and sale of boats, operation of a rental fleet and future boat club, as well as general clean up and refreshing,” said Kim Hoogenboom, marketing director for Gull Lake Marine. “Currently, we are implementing new technology so we can communicate with our other locations and prepare for sales growth.”
As the marina transitions to its new owners, Todd and Aaron Giesler plan to remain with the marina as consultants.
“Todd and Aaron are staying on which we’re very happy about,” Broekhuizen said. “The fact that the Gieslers have built a great customer base and have been an integral part of the South Haven community is something we really appreciate. We’re hoping to continue with what they’ve done.”
In purchasing All Seasons, Gull Lake Marine offered positions to current employees and will also be adding local seasonal and year-round jobs as needed.
The company estimates they will employ 10-25 employees depending on the season.
The right fit
The Giesler family’s sale of All Seasons Marine ends a four-year search to find a suitable buyer.
In 2019, city officials approached the Gieslers about entering a purchase agreement whereby the city would apply for a $1.8 million state grant to acquire the marina to ensure marine services continued along a key portion of the harbor and to reserve some of the land for public recreational purposes.
At the time, the marina and property was appraised at $2.5 million. If the city obtained the grant it planned to pay an additional $625,000 for buying the property and buildings.
However, with the ensuing pandemic over the past two years, the Gieslers decided to move on with selling the business to a private investor.
However, Gull Lake Marine’s purchase of the marina pleased city officials.
“All Seasons Marine has been an important part of the marine industry in South Haven,” said City Manager Kate Hosier. “The proposed plans for the property closely align with the goals of the city and the community’s vision for the site from the public engagement sessions in 2019. At that time, the public expressed a need for a full-service marina operation to continue on the west side of the Black River with the possibility of using some of the land for the public’s use.”