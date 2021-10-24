South Haven area youngsters will have a variety of ways to celebrate Halloween this weekend, from making ghoulish crafts to getting a glimpse of the Headless Horseman in downtown South Haven.
Because Halloween falls on a Sunday this year, most Halloween-related events and trick-or-treating hours will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30.
Here is a list of Halloween activities:
Events
Trunk or Treat celebration: Friday, Oct. 29, 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m., Lake Michigan College’s South Haven campus parking lot, 125 Veterans Blvd.
Covert Halloween celebration: Friday, Oct. 29, 5 p.m.-6 p.m., Covert Police/Fire Complex, 33805 M-140 Hwy., Covert. Vendors will set up candy booths for children to enjoy.
Haunted Corn Maze: Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29-30, twilight-10 p.m., Bumbleberry Acres, 6785 Baseline Rd., South Haven. $9 per person.
Costume Crafting Party: Saturday, Oct. 30, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Bangor Branch Library, 420 Division St., Bangor. Costume party, craft-making and refreshments. Prize awarded for the best costume.
Howl-O’Ween Pooch Parade: Saturday, Oct. 30, 4 p.m., Huron Street Pavilion, downtown South Haven. Costumes for furry friends and humans encouraged but not required. Prizes for various categories for those that come in costume.
Trunk or Treat celebration: Saturday, Oct. 30, 4-6 p.m., South Haven VFW Post 667, 1070 S. Bailey Ave., South Haven.
Trunk or Treat celebration: Saturday, Oct. 30, 5:30-7:30 p.m., First Baptist Church,1635 76th St., South Haven. Hosted by First Baptist Church and Youth Development Company.
Downtown South Haven Halloween activities: Saturday, Oct. 30, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., downtown. Trick-or-treating at various stores and restaurants and the Headless Horseman sighting on Phoenix Street.
Trick-or-treating hours
Bangor: 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30
Covert: 5 p.m.-6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29, indoor candy booths at Covert Township Police/Fire Complex, 33805 M-140 Hwy.
South Haven: 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30